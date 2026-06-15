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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 41.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 41.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 9.86% to Rs 53762.60 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 41.61% to Rs 1783.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1259.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 53762.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59645.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.99% to Rs 7145.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4278.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 182690.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171639.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53762.6059645.35 -10 182690.07171639.32 6 OPM %3.422.20 -4.022.60 - PBDT1839.631312.18 40 7350.714470.09 64 PBT1783.431259.38 42 7145.164278.79 67 NP1783.431259.38 42 7145.164278.79 67

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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