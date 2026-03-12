Food delivery stocks decline amid commercial LPG shortage concerns

Shares of food delivery companies fell on Thursday as a worsening shortage of commercial LPG cylinders raised concerns about disruptions in restaurant operations.

Shares of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, declined 1.21%, while Swiggy slipped 0.7% during the session.

The weakness follows reports that the LPG shortage could force some restaurants and eateries to temporarily shut operations or reduce menu offerings if the situation continues.

India is facing an LPG shortage due to West Asia conflictlinked disruptions in fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the government to prioritise LPG and CNG supply under the Essential Commodities Act.

Market participants said prolonged supply constraints may strain restaurant operations and could affect order volumes for food delivery platforms in the near term.

