Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 16.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 288.89 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns declined 16.42% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 288.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 397.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.55% to Rs 27.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.51% to Rs 868.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 992.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales288.89397.33 -27 868.02992.08 -13 OPM %13.8012.16 -11.5211.76 - PBDT34.2835.67 -4 64.9371.07 -9 PBT28.1730.28 -7 40.4050.35 -20 NP19.4923.32 -16 27.6942.31 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST