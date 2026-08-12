Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 46.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.31% to Rs 157.49 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 46.06% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.31% to Rs 157.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 236.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.157.49236.1512.9810.8711.8215.735.7010.053.837.10

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