Foods & Inns Ltd Spikes 5.24%, BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index Rises 1.54%

Foods & Inns Ltd has lost 9.47% over last one month compared to 9.18% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 10.38% drop in the SENSEX

Foods & Inns Ltd rose 5.24% today to trade at Rs 55. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 1.54% to quote at 17346.37. The index is down 9.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Unilever Ltd increased 5.03% and Jagatjit Industries Ltd added 4.84% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 10.14 % over last one year compared to the 4.31% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Foods & Inns Ltd has lost 9.47% over last one month compared to 9.18% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 10.38% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 97550 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 128.79 on 25 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50 on 09 Mar 2026.

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