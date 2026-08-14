Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 25.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.94% to Rs 13.26 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 25.93% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.94% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.2622.458.455.124.646.334.105.763.604.86

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