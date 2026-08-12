Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 137.01% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.89% to Rs 67.55 croreNet profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 137.01% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.89% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.5552.41 29 OPM %22.9216.05 -PBDT15.908.83 80 PBT11.905.08 134 NP9.033.81 137
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST