Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit rises 137.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.89% to Rs 67.55 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts rose 137.01% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.89% to Rs 67.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.67.5552.4122.9216.0515.908.8311.905.089.033.81

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