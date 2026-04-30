Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 35.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.23% to Rs 2549.84 crore

Net profit of Force Motors declined 35.93% to Rs 278.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 2549.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2356.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.31% to Rs 1211.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 800.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 9057.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8071.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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