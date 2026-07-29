Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 22.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.21% to Rs 2440.01 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 22.82% to Rs 216.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 2440.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2297.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2440.012297.2513.4314.06370.69348.00293.29277.71216.56176.33

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