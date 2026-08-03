Monday, August 03, 2026 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex TodayMV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors gains as July sales jump 37% YoY

Force Motors gains as July sales jump 37% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Force Motors rose 3.76% to Rs 18,560 after the company reported a 36.84% year-on-year increase in total sales to 3,770 units in July 2026 from 2,755 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales climbed 38.44% to 3,738 units from 2,700 units a year earlier. However, exports declined 41.82% to 32 units in July 2026 from 55 units in July 2025.

Force Motors manufactures light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, engines, automotive components and aggregates.

The company had reported a 22.81% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.59 crore on a 6.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,440.01 crore in Q1 FY27.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

Nifty trades above 24,550; metal shares shine

Nifty trades above 24,550; metal shares shine

APL Apollo Tubes surges after recording PAT of Rs 263.1 crore in Q1 FY27

APL Apollo Tubes surges after recording PAT of Rs 263.1 crore in Q1 FY27

Indices trade with strong gains; European mrkt advance

Indices trade with strong gains; European mrkt advance

Zee Entertainment drops after Sebi bars company, promoters in Hyderabad land pledge case

Zee Entertainment drops after Sebi bars company, promoters in Hyderabad land pledge case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST