Force Motors gains as July sales jump 37% YoY
Force Motors rose 3.76% to Rs 18,560 after the company reported a 36.84% year-on-year increase in total sales to 3,770 units in July 2026 from 2,755 units in the corresponding month last year.
Domestic sales climbed 38.44% to 3,738 units from 2,700 units a year earlier. However, exports declined 41.82% to 32 units in July 2026 from 55 units in July 2025.
Force Motors manufactures light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, engines, automotive components and aggregates.
The company had reported a 22.81% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.59 crore on a 6.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,440.01 crore in Q1 FY27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST