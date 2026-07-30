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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors gains as Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 217 crore

Force Motors gains as Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 217 crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Force Motors rose 1.05% to Rs 17,420 after the company reported a 22.81% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.59 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 176.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 6.21% to Rs 2,440.01 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 2,297.25 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) added 5.61% YoY to Rs 293.29 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 277.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 7.56% year on year to Rs 2,189.66 crore in Q1 FY27. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,749.03 crore (up 2.48%), employee benefit expense stood at Rs 195.12 crore (up 17.22% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.04 crore (down 69.23% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Force Motors said its board has approved a proposal to alter the Object Clause of the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA), subject to shareholders' approval.

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The company said the amendment is aimed at making the Object Clause more comprehensive, enabling it to undertake a wider range of business activities and pursue new projects that can be integrated with its existing operations.

The revised Object Clause will also include provisions to undertake power generation for captive consumption as well as external commercial supply, providing the company with greater operational flexibility.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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