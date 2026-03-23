Force Motors, Godfrey Phillips to enter F&O segment from 1 April

The National Stock Exchange of India has announced the introduction of futures and options (F&O) contracts on two individual securities, effective 1 April 2026.

The contracts will be available on Force Motors and Godfrey Phillips India, subject to meeting eligibility criteria under the March 2026 quarterly sigma computation cycle.

The exchange said the move follows stock selection norms prescribed by SEBI and subsequent regulatory approval.

Details regarding market lot and strike price schemes for the contracts will be communicated separately on 30 March 2026.

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