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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors jumps as June sales rises 24% YoY

Force Motors jumps as June sales rises 24% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Force Motors added 2.64% to Rs 18,809.40 after reporting a 23.50% increase in total sales to 3,568 units in June 2026, compared with 2,889 units in June 2025.

Domestic sales jumped 26.83% YoY to 3,547 units, versus 2,801 units in the year-ago period, while exports declined sharply to 21 units from 88 units in the same period.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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