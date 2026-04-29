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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 279 cr

Force Motors Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 279 cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Force Motors reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 43.37% YoY to Rs 378.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 667.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 4.96% year on year to Rs 2,210.27 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 181.49 crore (up 5.23% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 2.74 crore (down 62.26% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 51.31% to Rs 1,211.75 crore, while total income increased 12.21% to Rs 9,057.05 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 50 per equity share (500% of face value Rs 10 each) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

Shares of Force Motors rose 1.13% to close at Rs 20990.25 on the BSE.

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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