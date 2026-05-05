Force Motors slips as April sales decline 4% YoY
Force Motors fell 2.10% to Rs 18,932.80 after reporting a 4.36% decline in total sales to 3,113 units in April 2026, compared with 3,255 units in April 2025.
Domestic sales fell 4.89% YoY to 3,053 units, as against 3,210 units in the year-ago period.
However, Exports rose 33.33% to 60 units in April 2026 from 45 units a year earlier.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
The company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:20 PM IST