Force Motors slips as April sales decline 4% YoY

Force Motors fell 2.10% to Rs 18,932.80 after reporting a 4.36% decline in total sales to 3,113 units in April 2026, compared with 3,255 units in April 2025.

Domestic sales fell 4.89% YoY to 3,053 units, as against 3,210 units in the year-ago period.

However, Exports rose 33.33% to 60 units in April 2026 from 45 units a year earlier.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

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