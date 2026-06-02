Force Motors slips as May sales decline 15% YoY
Force Motors fell 4.25% to Rs 18,112.90 after reporting a 15.35% decline in total sales to 2,614 units in May 2026, compared with 3,088 units in May 2025.
Domestic sales declined 14.72% YoY to 2,560 units, versus 3,002 units in the year-ago period, while exports fell sharply by 37.21% to 54 units from 86 units.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
The company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST