Force Motors slips as May sales decline 15% YoY

Force Motors fell 4.25% to Rs 18,112.90 after reporting a 15.35% decline in total sales to 2,614 units in May 2026, compared with 3,088 units in May 2025.

Domestic sales declined 14.72% YoY to 2,560 units, versus 3,002 units in the year-ago period, while exports fell sharply by 37.21% to 54 units from 86 units.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

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