Force Motors slips as Q4 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 279 cr
Force Motors fell 4.25% to Rs 20,098.85 after the company reported a 35.93% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 278.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 434.71 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Revenue from operations rose 8.23% to Rs 2,549.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) declined 43.37% YoY to Rs 378.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 667.81 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total expenses rose 4.96% year on year to Rs 2,210.27 crore in Q4 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 181.49 crore (up 5.23% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 2.74 crore (down 62.26% YoY) during the period under review.
On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 51.31% to Rs 1,211.75 crore, while total income increased 12.21% to Rs 9,057.05 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 50 per equity share (500% of face value Rs 10 each) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST