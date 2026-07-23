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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foreign banks show strongest rate transmission in current RBI easing cycle, notes RBI Bulletin

Foreign banks show strongest rate transmission in current RBI easing cycle, notes RBI Bulletin

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Foreign banks have exhibited the strongest transmission of the Reserve Bank of India's policy easing during the current rate-cut cycle, lowering both lending and deposit rates more sharply than their public and private sector peers, according to the RBI's bulletin. In its monthly bulletin released on Wednesday, the RBI said that during the easing cycle between February 2025 and May 2026, scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) reduced repo-linked external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLR) and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), with pass-through to fresh lending rates remaining particularly strong in infrastructure and other EBLR-mandated sectors. The bulletin showed that foreign banks cut weighted average lending rates (WALR) on fresh rupee loans by 1.24 percentage point, compared with 1.08 percentage point by private banks and 0.66 per cent by public sector banks.

 

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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