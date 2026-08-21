Former ISRO chief S Somanath joins RBI's central board; Anand Mahindra re-appointed for another 4-year term

S Somnath, former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), was on Thursday appointed to the central board of the Reserve Bank. Somnath, who retired from Isro in January 2025, has been appointed as a part-time, non-official director on the central board for a period of four years with effect from August 20, 2026, as per an official statement. Meanwhile, the Central Government has also re-appointed Anand Gopal Mahindra as part-time, Non-official Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India for a period of four years with effect from August 20, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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