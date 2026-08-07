Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 2.35% to Rs 266.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 260.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 2545.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2166.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2545.032166.7221.1022.65475.53439.42353.65337.94266.39260.28

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