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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortune expands its mustard oil portfolio with launch of Yellow Mustard Oil

Fortune expands its mustard oil portfolio with launch of Yellow Mustard Oil

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Fortune, the flagship edible oil brand of AWL Agri Business, today announced the launch of Fortune Yellow Mustard Oil, expanding its mustard oil portfolio to cater to consumers who prefer the traditional taste and goodness of Yellow Mustard Oil.

Available in a 1-litre PET pack, Fortune Yellow Mustard Oil is made from carefully selected yellow mustard seeds and offers the quality and reliability that consumers associate with Fortune.

The launch is aimed at health-conscious consumers who seek traditional oils as part of their everyday cooking. Fortune Yellow Mustard Oil also brings the goodness of Omega-3 and Omega-6, nutrients that are increasingly gaining consumer attention as awareness around everyday nutrition continues to grow.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 7:16 PM IST