Foseco Crucible (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 37.35 crore

Net loss of Foseco Crucible (India) reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 37.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.03% to Rs 18.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 171.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 174.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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