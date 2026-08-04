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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foseco Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 78.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Foseco Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 78.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 48.68 crore

Net profit of Foseco Crucible (India) rose 78.34% to Rs 10.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 48.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.6842.54 14 OPM %37.3521.46 -PBDT18.6511.20 67 PBT16.058.43 90 NP10.295.77 78

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST