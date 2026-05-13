Foseco India spurts after Q1 PAT rises 56% YoY

Foseco India surged 11.38% to Rs 5378.15 after the company reported strong earnings growth for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 33.81 crore in Q1 FY26, up 56.02% from Rs 21.67 crore in Q1 FY25 and surged 168.33% from Rs 12.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 35.94% YoY to Rs 201.88 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 148.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 6.85% sequentially from Rs 188.94 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.59 crore in Q1 FY26, up 49.59% from Rs 29.14 crore in Q1 FY25 and rose 84.94% from Rs 23.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

On the cost front, total expenditure increased 32.45% YoY to Rs 160.55 crore from Rs 121.22 crore. Raw material consumed increased 18.38% YoY to Rs 88.24 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 74.54 crore in Q1 FY25. Employee expenses rose 46.18% YoY to Rs 19.53 crore from Rs 13.36 crore. Interest cost increased 175% to Rs 0.11 crore from Rs 0.04 crore while depreciation surged 248.29% YoY to Rs 8.15 crore from Rs 2.34 crore.

Foseco India is engaged in the manufacturing of products used in the metallurgical industry. The products are in the nature of additives and consumables that improve the physical properties and performance of castings.

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