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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fractal Analytics approves investment by Fractal US in Asper.Ai Inc

Fractal Analytics approves investment by Fractal US in Asper.Ai Inc

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

At board meeting held on 20 March 2026

The board of Fractal Analytics at its meeting held on 20 March 2026 has approved the investment of USD 0.3 crore, by Fractal Analytics Inc. (Fractal US), wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company, in Asper.Ai Inc. (Asper US), step down subsidiary of the Company.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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