Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Fractal Analytics rose 10.56% to Rs 102.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 854.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 707.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.854.40707.2012.8612.12100.4099.6064.7075.40102.6092.80

