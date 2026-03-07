Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 854.40 crore

Net profit of Fractal Analytics rose 10.56% to Rs 102.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 854.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 707.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales854.40707.20 21 OPM %12.8612.12 -PBDT100.4099.60 1 PBT64.7075.40 -14 NP102.6092.80 11

G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 51.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Oswal Pumps consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

RIL's FMCG division inks MoU with Finland's leading foods company Fazer

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

