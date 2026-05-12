Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit rises 114.96% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 886.30 croreNet profit of Fractal Analytics rose 114.96% to Rs 117.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 886.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.03% to Rs 292.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.32% to Rs 3299.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2765.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales886.30757.50 17 3299.702765.40 19 OPM %19.5216.17 -13.2711.58 - PBDT186.00116.50 60 453.50313.30 45 PBT149.4082.60 81 317.70211.00 51 NP117.8054.80 115 292.20223.00 31
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST