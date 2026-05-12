Fractal Analytics records PAT of Rs 117 crore in Q4 FY26

Fractal Analytics has reported 115% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 117.80 crore on a 17% increase in revenue to Rs 886.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

The company stated that in Q4 FY26, growth was led by a strong performance in the healthcare and life sciences (HLS) segment which grew 82% YoY and the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment which grew 42% YoY.

The consumer-packaged goods and retail (CPGR) segment grew at 11% YoY, while the telecom, media and technology (TMT) segment declined 19% YoY due to client-specific issues.

Fractal further expanded its relationships with existing clients resulting in a net revenue retention (NRR) of 112% in Q4 FY26.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 719.60 crore, up 13.3% YoY.

Fractals gross margin in Q4 was 48.2%, an expansion of 47 basis points YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 189 basis points to 22%.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 143.10 crore, up by 66.6% from Rs 85.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 292.20 crore (up 31.0% YoY) and Rs 3299.70 crore (up 19.3% YoY), respectively.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO said: We wrapped up FY 2026 on a strong note, with robust revenue and profit growth while delivering AI-led transformation for our clients.

AI is becoming more capable everyday: AI that can plan, reason, and act through complex enterprise work - and this frontier intelligence is becoming much more affordable to deploy. This, in no uncertain terms, means that enterprise AI is taking off. And it is exactly what Fractal was built for.

Fractal is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

The scrip rose 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 1,071 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News