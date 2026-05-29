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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fredun Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 79.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 79.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Sales rise 27.18% to Rs 210.41 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 79.67% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.18% to Rs 210.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.25% to Rs 32.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.21% to Rs 633.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 451.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.41165.44 27 633.33451.71 40 OPM %13.7310.43 -13.9212.16 - PBDT14.409.10 58 55.2432.53 70 PBT11.257.26 55 47.0027.49 71 NP10.786.00 80 32.6219.74 65

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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