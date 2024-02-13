Freshtrop Fruits standalone net profit rises 2171.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 23.74 croreNet profit of Freshtrop Fruits rose 2171.63% to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.7432.42 -27 OPM %-17.1015.27 -PBDT-3.334.81 PL PBT-4.493.77 PL NP47.252.08 2172
