Freshtrop Fruits standalone net profit rises 2171.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Freshtrop Fruits rose 2171.63% to Rs 47.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.7432.42-17.1015.27-3.334.81-4.493.7747.252.08