Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 42.28% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 82.54 croreNet profit of Frontier Springs rose 42.28% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 82.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.89% to Rs 61.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.22% to Rs 322.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales82.5470.08 18 322.06231.34 39 OPM %28.5223.89 -26.8021.47 - PBDT23.7716.80 41 87.1550.41 73 PBT22.1015.78 40 82.2546.40 77 NP16.5911.66 42 61.3134.66 77
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST