Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 42.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 82.54 crore

Net profit of Frontier Springs rose 42.28% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 82.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.89% to Rs 61.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.22% to Rs 322.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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