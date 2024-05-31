Frontline Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 22.56 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 54.98% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 87.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Frontline Corporation declined 60.32% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 22.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.