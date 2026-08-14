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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales decline 43.14% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Frontline Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.290.51 -43 OPM %-3.451.96 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010.01 PL NP-0.010.01 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST