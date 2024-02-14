Frontline Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 67.33% to Rs 0.49 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Frontline Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 67.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.491.500-4.000-0.060-0.060-0.06