Frontline Financial Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 67.33% to Rs 0.49 croreFrontline Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 67.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.491.50 -67 OPM %0-4.00 -PBDT0-0.06 100 PBT0-0.06 100 NP0-0.06 100
