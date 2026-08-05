FSN E-Commerce posts PAT of Rs 80 crore for Q1 FY27

FSN E-Commerce Ventures after the company's net profit jumped 226% to Rs 80 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 24 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose by 29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,782 crore during the period under review.

For the June'26 quarter, fulfilment expenses added up to Rs 274 crore (up 35% YoY) and marketing and selling and distribution (S&D) expenses aggregated to Rs 412 crore (up 26% YoY).

While EBITDA improved by 68% to Rs 236 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 196 basis points to 8.5% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 129 crore, up 195% from Rs 44 crore in Q1 FY26.

Nykaa's fashion business GMV has risen by 53% YoY to Rs 1,471 crore and net sales value (NSV) increased by 54% to Rs 451 crore. The beauty vertical has delivered 29% NSV growth, supported by premium brand launches and retail expansion.

The company said it continued expanding its omnichannel presence during the quarter, taking its beauty retail network to 324 stores across 105 cities, while total retail space increased 29% YoY to 3.3 lakh square feet. Its quick-commerce service Nykaa Now has expanded to 13 cities and is expected to reach more than 25 cities by the end of FY27.

Nykaa further said that its owned brands portfolio continued to gain traction, reaching an annualised GMV run rate of around Rs 3,758 crore. The portfolio, which includes brands such as Kay Beauty and Dot & Key, grew NSV 36% YoY to Rs 550 crore during the quarter.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and CEO of Nykaa, said: "This quarter marked continued acceleration in our growth momentum and EBITDA margins, both reaching their highest levels in the last 12 quarters.

Our platform featured exciting new brand launches like Rare beauty, one of the worlds largest celebrity beauty brands, already among the top 5 premium brands at Nykaa, SK-II, a Japanese high efficacy brand, and Judydoll, among our first Chinese beauty brands which is witnessing strong early traction among consumers.

This also marks our first full quarter of operating nike.in in India, which has led to meaningful increase to our already growing fashion business.

Our AI-led initiatives are beginning to create meaningful consumer experiences, with Virtual Closet already driving 2x higher conversion and AskNykaa, our conversational search engine, emerging as a trusted beauty advisor on the platform."

Separately, FSN E-Commerce Ventures has announced the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Aminu Wellness (Aminu), a premium dermocosmetic skincare brand.

Founded in 2019 by Prachi Bhandari, a clinical cosmetologist and aesthetician, and Aman Mohunta, co-founder and business lead, the brand has been bootstrapped since inception, scaled 8x over the last three years, and is now profitable. It had recorded revenue of Rs 19.44 crore in FY26.

The acquisition is a natural extension of Nykaas innovation-led, consumer-first approach. Post the acquisition, the founders will continue to run the business and drive its growth trajectory in partnership with Nykaa.

The aforementioned stake is being acquired for a total consideration of Rs 32 crore. Nykaa will acquire the remaining stake over the next few years on pre-agreed terms.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore.

The scrip fell 3.32% to currently trade at Rs 333.35 on the BSE.

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