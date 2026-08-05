FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 243.10% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.10% to Rs 2782.00 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 243.10% to Rs 80.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.10% to Rs 2782.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2154.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2782.002154.94 29 OPM %8.486.53 -PBDT218.62119.85 82 PBT129.1643.71 195 NP80.0123.32 243
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST