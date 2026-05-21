Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 286.49% in the March 2026 quarter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 286.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 2648.17 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 286.49% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 2648.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2061.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 201.82% to Rs 199.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 10022.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7949.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2648.172061.76 28 10022.357949.82 26 OPM %8.426.47 -7.515.96 - PBDT205.74112.45 83 667.96393.85 70 PBT121.5239.55 207 347.63127.45 173 NP78.3820.28 286 199.4466.08 202

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 70.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 70.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 258.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Trejhara Solutions consolidated net profit rises 258.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 76.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance