FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 286.49% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 2648.17 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 286.49% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 2648.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2061.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 201.82% to Rs 199.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 10022.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7949.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2648.172061.76 28 10022.357949.82 26 OPM %8.426.47 -7.515.96 - PBDT205.74112.45 83 667.96393.85 70 PBT121.5239.55 207 347.63127.45 173 NP78.3820.28 286 199.4466.08 202
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST