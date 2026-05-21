FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 286.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.44% to Rs 2648.17 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 286.49% to Rs 78.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.44% to Rs 2648.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2061.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 201.82% to Rs 199.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.07% to Rs 10022.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7949.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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