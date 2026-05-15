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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fuel prices rise by Rs.3 per litre across India amid global crude oil volatility

Fuel prices rise by Rs.3 per litre across India amid global crude oil volatility

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday with immediate effect, as oil marketing companies raised rates by up to Rs 3 per litre due to continued fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre.

Among the metro cities, Kolkata saw the highest increase in petrol prices, rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.14 to Rs 106.68 per litre, while Chennai recorded a hike of Rs 2.83, taking the rate to Rs 103.67 per litre.

 

Diesel prices also rose across major cities. In Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 95.13 per litre after a Rs 3.11 hike. Mumbai saw diesel prices increase by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per litre, while Chennai recorded a Rs 2.86 rise, taking diesel prices to Rs 95.25 per litre.

LNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. The hike comes amid a sharp rise in wholesale fuel inflation in April, driven by higher prices of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and LPG.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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