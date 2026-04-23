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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fujiyama Power sizzles after brokerage initiates 'Buy'

Fujiyama Power sizzles after brokerage initiates 'Buy'

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Fujiyama Power Systems surged 8.79% to Rs 282.80 after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 340.

The brokerage cited strong growth prospects driven by rising demand for rooftop solar, ongoing capacity expansion and supportive government policies.

It noted that the company is well positioned to benefit from increasing adoption of solar solutions in the residential segment, supported by policy initiatives and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

Fujiyama Power Systems is a rooftop solar solutions provider with a wide portfolio of over 500 products, including panels, inverters and batteries. Its business is largely B2C, supported by a strong network of over 8,200 channel partners, with a focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

 

On a standalone basis, Fujiyama Power Systems' net profit surged 124.29% to Rs 67.31 crore while net sales rose 73.80% to Rs 588.48 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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