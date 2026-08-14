Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit declines 14.48% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 125.28% to Rs 1345.69 croreNet profit of Fujiyama Power Systems declined 14.48% to Rs 57.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.28% to Rs 1345.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 597.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1345.69597.35 125 OPM %18.9417.73 -PBDT246.2696.95 154 PBT221.2489.94 146 NP57.8067.59 -14
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST