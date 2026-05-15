Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit rises 107.49% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 87.52% to Rs 900.77 croreNet profit of Fujiyama Power Systems rose 107.49% to Rs 106.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.52% to Rs 900.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.53% to Rs 304.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.29% to Rs 2654.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1540.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales900.77480.35 88 2654.511540.68 72 OPM %19.0316.46 -18.4716.13 - PBDT164.7177.31 113 452.23231.12 96 PBT144.1171.77 101 408.04213.13 91 NP106.3251.24 107 304.13156.34 95
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST