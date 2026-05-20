Future Market Networks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 25.43 crore

Net profit of Future Market Networks reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 29.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.01% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 98.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

25.4324.2098.54101.0044.5513.4744.8138.969.692.3939.5034.801.54-1.066.9120.951.74-29.527.9266.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News