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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Futuristic Securities remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-50.00-50.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST