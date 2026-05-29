Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12000.00% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net Loss of Fynx Capital reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12000.00% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25200.00% to Rs 5.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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