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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 704.08% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net Loss of Fynx Capital reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 704.08% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.940.49 704 OPM %-28.93-104.08 -PBDT-2.09-0.51 -310 PBT-2.15-0.58 -271 NP-1.98-0.57 -247

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST