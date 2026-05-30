G K Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.67% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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