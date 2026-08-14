G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of G K Consultants remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.280.2060.7185.000.170.170.170.170.170.17

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