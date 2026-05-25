G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.77% to Rs 6.20 crore

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 83.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.77% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.56% to Rs 27.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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