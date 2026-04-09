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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G M Breweries consolidated net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

G M Breweries consolidated net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 19.49% to Rs 202.33 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 10.57% to Rs 54.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 202.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.54% to Rs 156.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 747.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales202.33169.33 19 747.85636.57 17 OPM %25.9116.96 -24.1618.48 - PBDT69.7169.00 1 210.63165.14 28 PBT68.1268.32 0 205.44159.96 28 NP54.0760.46 -11 156.83129.04 22

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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