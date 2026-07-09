G M Breweries consolidated net profit rises 45.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 199.58 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 45.94% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 199.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.199.58162.8623.2718.9751.9335.7650.4334.5637.7425.86

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